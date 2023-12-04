Kensington’s 2023 model 100W Thunderbolt 4 Dual HDMI Docking Station now $60 off at $200

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Dual HDMI Docking Station for $199.97 shipped. Regularly $260, this is a straight $60 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is the third price drop since it landed on Amazon this past spring and is now coming within $4 or so of the all-time low. Providing up to 40Gb/s data throughput and 100W power delivery to connected devices, this Thunderbolt 4 dock features modern I/O options to expand connectivity on Mac, Windows, and Surface devices. It features dual HDMI action (a single monitor at 8K 60Hz or a pair of 4K displays at 60Hz) alongside microSD/SD card readers, one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 10Gb/s port, a pair of USB-A 3.2 Gen2 10Gb/s ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 5Gb/s ports, Gigabit Ethernet, an audio combo jack, and optional VESA mounting holes. Head below for more details.

If the Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Dual HDMI Docking Station above is overkill for your needs, consider the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock instead. This one is currently selling on Amazon for $89 and still delivers dual display action at 4K alongside a host of USB ports, but it does drop the power passthrough down to 85W.

Be sure to dive into our hands-on review of this Plugable USB4/Thunderbolt Dual Monitor Dock as well as OWC’s 11-port Thunderbolt 4 Go Dock. And then head over to our Mac accessories deal hub for price drops on gear like the Focusrite Scarlett Solo and 2i2 3rd Gen audio interfaces as well as the Insta360 Link webcam and the Spigen 65/120W ArcDock 4-port USB-C charging stations.

Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Dual HDMI Docking Station features:

Thunderbolt 4 docking station delivers up to 40Gbps of data, video and audio for Thunderbolt 4 laptops (Mac, Windows, Surface), Thunderbolt 3 and USB4 laptops; also works with USB-C laptops (single display only for USB-C laptops)

180 Watt Power Supply delivers up to 100W power to charge your laptop; delivers additional power to run peripherals like hard drives, and for charging phones and tablets including Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4.0, USB 3 and USB 2 peripherals

Supports up to Single 8K @ 60Hz via a Thunderbolt 4 port when DSC is enabled or Dual 4K @ 60Hz via two HDMI ports. M1/M2 Base Chipset MacBook or USB-C Alt Mode laptop supports only a single external display

Connect your laptop to the Thunderbolt 4 host port (.8 meter Intel Certified TB4 cable included); connect your displays using the two HDMI 2.0 ports or use one HDMI 2.0 port and the downstream Thunderbolt 4 port. The Thunderbolt port can also connect directly to Thunderbolt devices (up to six in total via daisy chain) while providing transfer speeds up to 40Gbps.

