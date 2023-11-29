Insta360 Link webcam features an auto-tracking gimbal to keep you in the shot at $255 (Save $45)

The Insta360 Link is one of our favorite webcams here at 9to5Toys, so much so that we deemed it royalty amongst everything else on the market back when we first took a hands-on look. That kind of declaration makes today’s discount at Amazon all the more enticing, with the Insta360 Link dropping to $254.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $300, with today’s offer clocking in at 15% off. It’s matching the all-time low and is still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale – let alone at the best price ever. We break down the whole experience below the fold, but also over in our hands-on review.

Insta360 Link really earns its stripes as one of the best webcams around thanks to its AI tracking features. The whole camera sits on a gimbal-like assembly that rests on top of your monitor or screen, allowing it to frame you in the shot by physically adjusting istead instead of relying on any video cropping or software processing. As far as the camera goes, Insta360 employs a 1/2-inch sensor that offers 4K video – which we detail a bit more in detail in our review.

Anker’s C310 Webcam on the otherhand is going to offer 4K footage on a tighter budget at $100. Sure, this one lacks all of the fancy tricks that make the Insta360 model so enticing, but it’ll let you upgrade from your company’s built-in webcam for a bit less. There’s some AI-backed framing tech that I’ve found to be pretty usable, as well as a built-in microphone that also isn’t anything to sneeze at.

Insta360 Link features:

Always look your best in stunning Ultra HD 4K resolution. With a best-in-class 1/2″ sensor, Link captures life-like detail with an excellent dynamic range. With a gimbal design and a powerful AI tracking algorithm, Link’s lens rotates to follow your every movement. With automatic zooming and framing, you’ll always be center stage. Control the camera with 3 simple hand gestures.

