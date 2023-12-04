Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Golf, Mario Odyssey, and more

While the annual eShop Cyber sale and official Nintendo Black Friday offers have come and gone, both Best Buy and Walmart have launched a pre-holiday sale on first-party Switch titles. Over at Best Buy, you’ll find titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and more all going for $39.99 shipped, down from the regular $60 price tag. Another standout, and a wonderful addition to any Switch game collection, is Walmart’s offer on Super Mario Maker 2 at $39.99 shipped. Currently out of stock at Amazon, this is 33% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and we very rarely see this one go for any less. Loaded with over 100 Nintendo-made 2D Mario courses and thousands more made by the community, SMM 2 delivers endless Mario action. It also allows gamers to create and share their very own courses made from included assets found in the classic Mario Bros. titles. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

