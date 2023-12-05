Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage $35 Amazon low, Gran Turismo 7 from $20, more

While many folks are still reeling from the surprise early release of the very first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, it’s now time for some deals. Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Edition for PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Series X|S at $34.99 shipped. You’ll also find the Deluxe copies down at the same $39.99 shipped we saw for Black Friday. The main difference between the two is the Prince of Persia inspired outfit, eagle and mount skins, bonus weapons, and more as well as the digital artbook and digital soundtrack you’ll score with the Deluxe version. Regularly up to $60, these are the best prices we have tracked and a new all-time low on the launch edition. Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes the series back to its roots with a more compact city and stealth-focused gameplay. However, this is an all-new “narrative-driven action-adventure experience” where players will explore “an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move, and uncover the secrets of four unique districts as you venture through the Golden Age of Baghdad.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

