The first official GTA 6 trailer is now live ahead of schedule!!!!

Update: After leakers got their hands on the official GTA 6 trailer this evening, Rockstar presumably jumped the gun and launched the trailer on its official channel ahead of schedule!! You can see it down below.

The first official GTA 6 trailer will go live today! This is it folks, it will only be a matter of hours now before Rockstar unveils the first official look at Grand Theft Auto 6. After years of speculation, rumors, and anticipation, Rockstar is set to give folks the very first and very much long-awaited look at what will be the next entry in its crime action open-world epic. After priming gamers for a reveal in early November with an open letter on its official site, Rockstar officially announced that “Trailer 1” for GTA 6 would debut on December 5, 2023, and that day has finally arrived. Head below for more details and to check out the trailer for yourself later today.

Watch the first official GTA 6 trailer today!

Development on Grand Theft Auto 6 was confirmed as being underway back in February of 2022, and likely started internally long before that. It has been a long hard road, rife with both credible and no-so credible leaks and rumors ever since, but all that will change in just a few hours now.

It appears the rumors and internal sources saying the game would be taking place in Vice City or some version of it are indeed true – the official Rockstar art announcing today’s trailer features a sun-soaked gradient of pinks, purples, and yellows flanked in palm trees. Now that’s not to say anything is officially confirmed just yet, but it’s hard to imagine it not at least partially taking place in a Miami-like setting. Previous rumors suggested it might span from the sunny shores and neon streets of Vice City right down to South America, which would mark the first truly multi-continental modern game in the series, but that seems a tall order, even for Rockstar, at launch. Down the line though? With some new iteration of GTA Online? That could be very cool.

The first GTA 6 trailer does look like it’s going to be a short one. Most likely a sort of montage hinting at the story, the game world, and a look at some of the colorful characters that inhabit it. And, judging by reports and the now live “Watch Trailer 1: Tuesday, December 5 at 9AM ET” YouTube page, it will be roughly 1 minute and 30 seconds long. Short but sweet it would appear.

Either way, the years of waiting all culminate to today’s very first look at GTA 6 and you can check it out below at 9 a.m. ET on December 5, 2023.

Song: Love Is A Long Road Artist: Tom Petty Written by Thomas Earl Petty and Michael W. Campbell Published by Universal Music Works on behalf of Wild Gator Music (GMR) and Wixen Music Publishing, Inc. as agent for Gone Gator Music (ASCAP) and NotoriousJBPSongs (ASCAP) Courtesy of Universal Music Enterprises, a Division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

When will Rockstar release the first GTA 6 trailer? The first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer will release on December 5, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET. How long is the GTA 6 trailer? Reports, and the YouTube live stream page. suggest it will be around 1:30 long. Is this the first official GTA 6 trailer? Yes! Today’s December 5 trailer is the first official look at footage from the game. Considering Rockstar’s history with launches and the fact it is labeled “trailer 1,” there will be a lot more to come. When does GTA 6 come out? There is no official release date for GTA 6 just yet, but all of that could change after the December 5, 2023 debut trailer goes live. Where does GTA 6 take place? All signs point to Vice City right now, or some version of it. Previous rumors suggested a multi-continental approach, but judging by the palm trees in the official pre-debut assets, Vice City seems a safe bet.

