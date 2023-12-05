Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 are some of our favorite earbuds this year at $329 (Reg. $399)

As the year comes to an end and we begin reflecting on our favorite earbuds in 2023, there’s one pair that still stands out – the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2. Amazon is making the higher-end sound quality even more compelling with a discount today that drops the earbuds down to $329 shipped. This is $70 off the usual $399 price tag and marking the second-best discount to date. It’s one of the first chances to save period, and comes within $30 of the all-time low from back in May. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since. Head below for a closer look.

Justifying that high-end price tag, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 arrive with some capable dual hybird drivers that are backed by aptX audio and some of the best ANC available in the true wireless form-factor. There’s at least 4 hours of listening per charge before it’s time to drop them in the Qi-enabled charging case which also doubles as an audio transmitter for using the earbuds with anything you can plug a 3.5mm cable into from computers to in-flight entertainment systems and more. Our hands-on review from earlier in the spring further explores just what to expect from sound quality and overall functionality if you’re not sold yet, too.

Another pair of my favorite earbuds this year are also on sale. If you missed out on the Black Friday price, here’s another chance to score the all-time low on Sony’s new XM5 earbuds at $248. These recent releases are now $50 off and clocking in with less audiophile-grade than the Pi7 S2, but also a more affordable price tag.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 features:

Continuing with the success of Bowers and Wilkins Pi7 True Wireless Headphones, the Pi7 S2 has been introduced with significant improvements in performance, battery life, user experience, and color options. The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 wireless earphones feature 9.2mm dual hybrid drive units enhanced by individual amplifiers and advanced DSP, producing incredible audio to make your music and phone calls sound pristine

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!