Here’s another chance to score the all-time low on Sony’s new XM5 earbuds at $248, more

If you missed out on the Thanksgiving Week pricing last month, the savings are back on Sony’s latest flagship headphones and earbuds. A favorite has an all-time low on the latest Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC Earbuds. These new releases just hit the scene over the summer, and have since only been on sale just one time before. Now that changes with a drop down to $248 shipped. That’s $50 off the usual $298 price tag and marking the best discount we have seen. It’s one of the first chances to save and an even better way to score one of the more beloved pair of earbuds here at 9to5, here’s your chance.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC earbuds steal the show in the true wireless earbuds space with one of the best platform-agnostic experiences around. If you’re not sold on AirPods Pro 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, these are easily the best alternative. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam eartips and an improved design that’s lighter and more compact than before. There’s a new V2 processor powering the experience and everything else you can read about in our review. I personally adore these earbuds, and today’s $50 price drop just makes them an even better buy.

If you’re in the market for a pair of over-ear headphones instead, Amazon is also offering another chance to score the best price of the holiday season on the Sony XM5 and XM4 headphones. Both offer some of the best active noise cancellation tech around, and are returning to the best prices of the year.

You’re looking at very similar feature sets between the two different pairs, with a $100 in difference between the sale price tags largely resulting in a more lightweight build, better ANC, and improved sound on the newer XM5 series. But if none of that is worth the added cash, the slightly older XM4s are still a notable value at today’s discounted price.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!