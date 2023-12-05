Upgrade your PS5 for the holidays: WD_BLACK 1TB 7,300MB/s SSD starts from $110

If you’re looking to upgrade your PlayStation 5 for the holidays, Best Buy is now offering the latest-model 1TB WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe M.2 PlayStation 5 Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. This model launched earlier this year at $150 and now carries a regular price of $130 from WD. Today’s offer is $10 under the current Amazon listing and comes within $10 of the best we have tracked since release. This is the latest option in the brand’s dedicated, officially licensed PS5 internal SSDs – you will find the 2TB and 4TB models still sitting at the $170 and $350 price tags we have been tracking for about a month as well. Clocking in at 7,300MB/s, these drives feature an integrated heatsink and the M.2 form-factor PS5 requires. You can “play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to the officially licensed treatment, something like the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD is a solid alternative. This one is starting at $75 shipped for the 1TB model and delivers speeds nearly as fast alongside the required integrated heatsink.

If it’s the external SSD action you’re after, today’s deal on the Samsung T7 Shield is a particularly notable one. Now undercutting the 2023 Black Friday price, you can score one for $70 shipped via Amazon – this deal might not last long and is likely to jump back to $80 or more at any minute. Scope it out right here.

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

