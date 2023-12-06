Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $33 today only, Mario Odyssey $40, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $70 $33
Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Gaming event, Best Buy is offering Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at $32.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy members. Regularly $70, this one is currently sold out at Amazon and is still on sale for $35 at Walmart. We did see a very brief drop to $30 over Black Friday, but it was very short-lived and today’s deal undercuts the readily available $35 offer. The continuation of Cal’s journey, the powerful Jedi Knight has some new abilities available to players including additional Force powers and new lightsaber fighting styles. Players will also explore an “untamed galaxy” to “discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique challenges, and enemies.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

