Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $33 today only, Mario Odyssey $40, more

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Gaming event, Best Buy is offering Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at $32.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy members. Regularly $70, this one is currently sold out at Amazon and is still on sale for $35 at Walmart. We did see a very brief drop to $30 over Black Friday, but it was very short-lived and today’s deal undercuts the readily available $35 offer. The continuation of Cal’s journey, the powerful Jedi Knight has some new abilities available to players including additional Force powers and new lightsaber fighting styles. Players will also explore an “untamed galaxy” to “discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique challenges, and enemies.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta 3 – Trinity Masquerade Edition $55 (Reg. $90)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- With the included Mythological Pack
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $50 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered pre-order $50
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $35 (Reg. up to $60)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition $8 (Reg. $80)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members only
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy XVI $45 (Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $50 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!