Rare holiday deal drops V-MODA’s Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones to $225 (Reg. $300), more

As part of the brand’s Winter Sale, Amazon is now offering a notable price on the V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones at $224.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is 25% or $75 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Deals on this set since launch last August have been very hard to come by, but we are now tracking the lowest price we have seen directly from Amazon. Said to deliver “club energy and excitement with punchy, well-defined bass and ultra-smooth midrange and highs,” they support Qualcomm aptX HD and AAC codecs. That’s alongside 30 hours of wireless Bluetooth connectivity, a 5 to 40,000Hz frequency response range, and official Hi-Res Audio certification from the Japan Audio Society. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for additional V-MODA winter deals.

V-MODA Winter sale:

If you’re more interested in the earbuds, one of our favorite new sets comes by way of the 2023 Sony XM5s and the notable holiday price drops are still live. The ANC buds are still sitting at $248 shipped to deliver one of the best prices we have tracked. Scope out the details here and in our hands-on review, and then head over to our headphones hub for more.

V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones features:

The latest model in the Crossfade headphones series favored by the world’s top DJs

The V-MODA sound signature retuned and refined, offering club energy and excitement with punchy, well-defined bass and ultra-smooth midrange and highs

Qualcomm aptX HD and AAC codecs deliver premium sound for wireless listening over Bluetooth

Wired operation with the included cable extends the audio quality further with 5–40,000 Hz frequency response and official Hi-Res Audio certification from the Japan Audio Society (JAS

Up to 30 hours of battery life per charge provides over twice the listening time of previous models

