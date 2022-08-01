V-MODA unveils new flagship Crossfade 3 wireless headphones with 2x battery, more

V-MODA is unveiling its next-generation flagship product today with the new Crossfade 3 wireless headphones. The brand says the new Crossfades elevate “the highly rated V-MODA sound with new audio refinements that deliver the most immersive… experience ever.” The same premium build is present and accounted for here alongside improved battery life, enhanced codec support, and something the brand refers to as “evolved sound.” Head below for a closer look and more details.

New V-MODA Crossfade 3 wireless headphones

Last we heard from V-MODA, it was introducing its new S-80 wireless headphones that double as personal speakers, but today it’s all about the latest flagship Crossfade 3 wireless headphones.

Users can listen on the move with extended battery life and the leading high definition codecs, or go wired for the ultimate sound quality at home and on stage. In addition, new color options and subtle design enhancements bring stylish updates to the classic V-MODA look.

You’re looking at dual-diaphragm 50 mm drivers with “carefully tuned” materials and construction alongside support for Qualcomm aptX HD and AAC codecs for optimized sound quality over Bluetooth. Those interested in a more audiophile-grade experience, can plug them in for 5 to 40,000 Hz frequency response range and the official Hi-Res Audio certification from the Japan Audio Society (JAS) treatment.

As far as the enhanced battery life on the Crossfade 3 wireless headphones, V-MODA has taken the 14 hours available on the previous-generation Crossfade 2 set up to 30 hours per charge alongside USB-C connectivity to support the latest higher-end phone chargers.

Here’s a quick look at the tech specs on display here for the new Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones:

50mm dual diaphragm

5 – 40,000 Hz (Wired) / Hi-Res Audio

Qualcomm apt-X HD, AAC, SBC

Passive noise cancelling

Bluetooth 5.1

30-hours battery life

Memory foam cushions

CliqFold hinge

The new Crossfade 3 wireless headphones come in Matte Black, Gunmetal Black, and Bronze Black finishes with the brand’s customizable ear-cup shields to make use of V-MODA’s color printing and laser engraving offerings as well as access to EQ tweaking via a dedicated iOS/Android mobile app.

They are available now at $299.99 directly from V-MODA and Adorama.

9to5Toys’ Take:

In my personal experience, folks who love V-MODA Crossfade 2 headphones swear by them, and it looks as though the brand has done nothing but take that same experience to new levels with the latest iteration. The V-MODA Crossfade 3 wireless headphones look to be enhancing the experience across the board, and as much as we would have liked to see some advanced noise cancellation options in place here, most die-hards will likely appreciate the brand not messing with the already winning formula on the fashion-meets-high-end audio the line has become known for.

