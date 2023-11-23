Sony XM5 ANC earbuds grace Black Friday with $248 low (Save $50), XM5 headphones, more

All of Sony’s latest headphones and earbuds are dropping to their Black Friday prices. Some of the best discounts all year, the savings make some of our favorite personal listening devices even more compelling. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has an all-time low on the latest Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC Earbuds. These new releases just hit the scene over the summer, and have since only been on sale just one time before. Now that changes with a drop down to $248. That’s $50 off the usual $298 price tag and marking the best discount we have seen. It’s an extra $22 below our previous mention, and is the third price cut to date. So if you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on one of the more beloved pair of earbuds here at 9to5, here’s your chance.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC earbuds steal the show in the true wireless earbuds space with one of the best platform-agnostic experiences around. If you’re not sold on AirPods Pro 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, these are easily the best alternative. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam eartips and an improved design that’s lighter and more compact than before. There’s a new V2 processor powering the experience and everything else you can read about in our review. I personally adore these earbuds, and today’s $48 price drop just makes them an even better buy.

Amazon is now also offering a chance to save on the popular Sony XM5 ANC Headphones. Now dropping two styles down to $328, today’s offer arrives from the usual $398 price tag. On top of just being $70 off, this is also clocking in as the second-best discount of the year at within $3 of the all-time low. Notably, there wasn’t a fall Prime Day sale discount earlier in the season, either.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Other Sony headphones on sale:

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!