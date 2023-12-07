New meross smart plug mini with Matter lands at $12 Amazon all-time low (33% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its best price yet on its new Matter-supported smart plugs. You’ll find a new on-page coupon that knocks the meross Matter Smart Plug Mini down to $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. These new plugs landed on Amazon back in early September at $18 and have only seen a couple price drops down at $14 since then. Today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low at a few bucks below that for a total of 33% in savings. You’ll find a complete breakdown of the user experience in our hands-on review and more details down below.

The latest meross smart plugs deliver official Matter support, providing a unified control experience with other smart home gear that supports the standard. This means they can work with HomeKit and Siri as well as Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Alexa gear while providing all of the usual perks a good smart plug should bring to your setup. You can create personalized schedules for the gear plugged into them as well as timers and introduce voice control to otherwise traditional lights, lamps, TVs, humidifiers, blenders, and more.

meross Matter Smart Plug Mini features:

Discover the power of Matter! Never limited to any platform anymore. Matter plug works seamlessly across all certified smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, enabling interoperability of all platforms and all Matter products. Enjoy ultimate privacy with Meross Matter smart plug. No cloud, no registration, and no data tracking. Experience direct access without relying on cloud. With Matter-certified devices on your local area network (LAN), enjoy continuous access even if your home internet goes offline. Efficiently manage your devices with personalized schedules using the timer function. Set specific times for your smart devices to turn on or off, optimizing energy consumption. Perfect for controlling your TV, outdoor lamp, fan, humidifier, blenders, and more.

