Gift a HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad while they are starting from $32 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact for $31.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in as a match of our previous mention, closer to $8 under the deals before that, and among the lowest we have tracked yet. Split Pad is designed to provide a pro controller experience while in handheld mode, delivering a more comfortable setup for Switch gamers playing away from the big screen. It features a D-pad turbo functionality, “ergonomic” grips, and assignable rear triggers, making for a notable Switch gamer gift this holiday season – it is listed as arriving before Christmas at the time of writing. Those looking for the full-size experience will also find the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro (Pokemon Legends: Arceus) on sale for $34.99 shipped, down from the regular $60 price tag. Head below for more details.   

For folks who might have already bought into the pro-grade HORI Split Pad for Switch, we are also tracking the HORI Cargo Pouch down at $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Designed to neatly house a Switch and the HORI Split Pad Pro at the same time, you’re looking at up to 48% in savings and a new Amazon all-time low in the process. 

While we are talking Nintendo, you can still land much of the best Mushroom Kingdom hardware in time for the holidays, as detailed in our recent feature piece. Ranging from OLED Switch bundles to Switch Lite and more, you’ll find the best options detailed for you right here. Beyond that, all of the details on this week’s Smash Bros. Ultimate 5-year anniversary celebrations can be found here as well. 

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact features:

  • Pro controller experience in Handheld Mode
  • Features ergonomic grips equipped with assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionality, and D-pad
  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)
  • Light Gray and Yellow design
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

