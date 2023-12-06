Celebrate Smash Bros. Ultimate’s 5-year anniversary with PowerA’s GameCube controller down at $43, more

Nintendo’s hit mascot fighter, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is celebrating its 5-year anniversary this week. The game officially debuted way back on December 7, 2018 as the fifth mainline entry in Nintendo’s long-running fighter series. Featuring 89 fighters from across the Nintendoverse and beyond, the game remains a staple in the Switch library to this day and was even a major part of this year’s Nintendo holiday hardware bundles. Head below for a closer look at those and some deals to celebrate the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate anniversary.

Celebrate Smash Bros. Ultimate’s 5-year anniversary with PowerA’s GameCube controller

One thing every die-hard Smash Bros. player knows is how beloved the old GameCube controllers for fans of the series. And just in time for this week’s celebration, Amazon has knocked the officially licensed PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch down to $42.99 shipped. While this regularly $60 gamepad works nicely with just about any Switch game, not to mention the nostalgic vibes it brings for fans of Nintendo’s vintage GameCube system, it is ideal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gamers. Now nearly 30% off the going rate, it is within cents of the lowest price we have tracked this year. More details below:

GameCube style controllers are widely considered the preferred way to play super smash Bros. Ultimate. Pull off precise attacks using octagonal gated sticks, larger a button, and nostalgic muscle memory on this officially licensed Bluetooth wireless controller for Nintendo switch. The original game cube design has been improved with larger shoulder buttons and d-pad, plus added left shoulder and system buttons for compatibility across all Nintendo switch games. Enjoy up to 30 hours of game-play with 2 new AA alkaline batteries (other variables affect playtime).

Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle

Considering it is the 5-year anniversary of the game this year, it should come as no surprise that Nintendo decided to honor it with a new holiday bundle. As some of you might have spotted in our Black Friday coverage or today’s holiday Nintendo gift guide, Nintendo debuted a new Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. console bundle this year, complete with the latest iteration of its hit console, a copy of the game, and 3-months of Switch Online access too –that adds up to roughly $68 in savings.

Nintendo Switch – OLED: Super Smash Bros. Bundle $350 ($418 value)

