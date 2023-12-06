You can still gift Nintendo’s best holiday offers: OLED Switch bundles, game deals, Joy-Con, more

Christmas is right around the corner now and there’s nothing quite like finding something from the Mushroom Kingdom under the tree. Whether it’s a new console, accessories, Switch games, or otherwise, it’s hard to go wrong with any of the first party gear when it comes to gifts for Nintendo fans (or yourself for that matter). This year Nintendo launched a series of new console bundles, just about all of which are now readily available for purchase, including its headliner OLED package with a notable discount, so let’s go over some of the best gifts and new Nintendo Switch bundles up for grabs this holiday season.

Nintendo Switch console gifts and deals

First up, let’s talk about the primetime Switch console bundle options. I’d guess that even folks who have a console already would love to unwrap just about any of these this year, especially the OLED variants. This year Nintendo is offering up some notable value with its bundle offerings and you’ll even still find the new special Mario Red edition up for grabs:

Nintendo Switch – OLED: Super Smash Bros. Bundle $350 ($418 value)

($418 value) Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle $300 (a $68 in savings)

(a $68 in savings) Nintendo Switch – OLED: Mario Red Edition $340

And don’t forget about the portable-only and more affordable Nintendo Switch Lite:

Nintendo Switch Lite from $199

Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons $199 ($59.99 in savings)

This year Nintendo also introduced a new Joy-con package for the holidays known as the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle. Featuring a pair fo vibrant blue and red Joy-Con controllers, it also includes a digital version of Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch consoles:

Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle $100 ($39.98 value in savings)

Switch games and more…

Taking a quick browse through the 2023 Nintendo Holiday gift guide is a safe bet, albeit just about everything you’ll find there has been covered above. The only major big-ticket items we haven’t covered yet are the games. Sticking with the first-party Nintendo titles is always a good bet, but we’ll drop some standout titles below to consider (you almost can’t go wrong with any of these):

