Save $80 and bring home the LEGO Captain America’s Shield set at a new low of $120

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the recently-released LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield set. It normally sells for $200 after just debuting in August, and is now being dropped lower than ever before to $119.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. It’s still only the third chance to save, and even undercuts the Black Friday mention by an extra $20. This is of course the best discount ever, too, at $80 off. Head below for more.

As the latest addition to the LEGO Group’s stable of nearly life-sized replicas of iconic helmets and weapons from the MCU, we now have a massive version of Captain America’s Shield. The set stacks up to 3,128 pieces and assembles a display-worthy version of the First Avenger’s iconic weapon of choice. It comes with a display stand for showing off in your collection, too.

Then be sure to go check out the new LEGO Avengers Tower set that we just reviewed earlier in the week. It debuts as the largest set ever from the Marvel collection, exciting both MCU enjoyers and LEGO builders alike with over 5,200 pieces, 31 minifigures, and a build that stands over 35 inches tall. Dive into our hands-on coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

And if the Captain America’s Shield set isn’t the set you want to build next, the LEGO Group itself has just launched a new double Insiders points promotion. It gives you some extra cash back on hard to find kits and some all-new releases (like the Avengers Tower) and even comes with some extra freebies on select orders.

LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield features:

LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield (76262) is an authentic build and display model kit for adults of the famous emblem of good vs. evil. The collectible replica of Captain America’s iconic shield rests on a stand incorporating a nameplate and comes with a Captain America minifigure with its own shield and Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir. Model-makers can lose themselves in this immersive project as they recreate a piece of comic-book history, brick by brick.

