LEGO’s next double Insiders points promotion launching this weekend with bonus freebies

The LEGO Group is announcing its next double Insiders points promotion today. Just in time to score some of the new kits that just hit store shelves for December, lock-in some gifts, or nab those exclusive new gift with purchases, we break down how to save below.

There’s been so much happening in the world of LEGO lately, that a double Insiders point promotion couldn’t come at a better time. We just saw the debut of three exciting new kits for collectors, and now you can get a little extra cash back when scoring them – or any other set for that matter.

The latest Insiders promotion will be going live this weekend, scoring you more than just double points. It’ll run from Friday, December 8 through the start of next week when it concludes on Tuesday, December 12. You’ll be able to redeem double LEGO Insiders points on everything the company sells, including some all-new or rare creations that won’t be seeing cash discounts elsewhere. And yes, that includes the shiny new Orient Express that just hit store shelves.

On top of locking in double points, you’ll also be able to get some extra goodies with your purchases. Orders over $70 will lock-in the new Christmas Decor Set (40604), which includes three different colors of brick-built ornaments for your tree. And if you spend $150 or more, you’ll be able to bring home the new Wintertime Carriage Ride (40603) set.

We took a closer look at how these stack up last week if you’re looking for more insight on the gift with purchases, but the long and short of it is that these are some of the better freebies the LEGO Group has offered this year.

As per the usual here, you’ll need to be signed up as an Insiders member in order to earn the rewards, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time to start earning rewards. If you were already a LEGO VIP member, this is the same thing – your account has already been converted over to the new naming scheme.

Rakuten offers even more cash back

Alongside the cash discounts, Rakuten is upping the ante on LEGO, too. The company is now providing an extra 2.5% back on your purchase – ensuring you save even more when expanding your collection or picking up gifts. If you don’t already have a Rakuten account, you can go sign up on this page to make all of the discounts even better. It also stacks the savings on top of whatever your credit card offers in terms of cash back.

