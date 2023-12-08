SteelSeries Apex Pro magnetic keyboard with OLED smart display now $140 ($60 off)

Joining this morning’s deal on Razer’s BlackWidow Mini, Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Apex Pro HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard down at $139.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is 30% or $60 off the going rate for the lowest we can find. We have only seen this model go for less a few times this year at Amazon, and only by up to $7 or so. Centered around OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable HyperMagnetic switches, SteelSeries says this model has “20x faster actuation” and “11x faster response than traditional mechanical keyboards” – it has 40 levels of per-key actuation and users can set two different actions to the same key, “such as walking with a light touch or sprinting with a deep press.” Alongside the RGB lighting action throughout, users will also find a clickable metal roller and media key as well as the onboard OLED smart display for “information at a glance from games and apps.” More details below.

If something in the tenkeyless category works for your needs, the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features a similar OLED smart display and RGB action throughout with a lighter price tag. This one is selling directly from Amazon at $103 shipped.

As we touched on above, this morning saw the Razer BlackWidow V3 Phantom 65% gaming keyboard land up to $110 off and you’ll find even more waiting in our dedicated PC gaming deal hub. On the audio side of things, you’ll want to scope out our launch coverage of Logitech’s new Astro A50 X headset with the ability to flip between consoles and PC via HDMI passthrough action. Scope out the details here.

SteelSeries Apex Pro HyperMagnetic Keyboard features:

20x faster actuation, 11x faster response than traditional mechanical keyboards. Eradicate latency arising from the physical movement of the switch through dynamic activation and deactivation of keys based on travel distance rather than a fixed point in the key travel. 40 levels of per-key actuation (0.1 – 4.0mm) — set WASD for light, ultra-fast movements and set ability keys to deep presses to avoid accidentally triggering specials. Program two different actions to the same key, such as walking with a light touch or sprinting with a deep press.

