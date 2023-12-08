Razer BlackWidow V3 Phantom 65% gaming keyboard up to $110 off at $90 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. This model has, for the most part, bounced between $120 and $200 across 2023 and is now at the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the Green Clicky Switch model down at $80, today’s $90 offer on the Yellow Silent Linear Phantom variant is matching the Amazon all-time low. Three connectivity modes (Bluetooth, HyperSpeed Wireless, and USB-C) join stealth pudding keycaps with translucent sides to let more of the Chroma RGB lighting action shine through. You’ll also land up to 200 hours of battery life “whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode.” Head below for more details.

If a more entry-level Razer keyboard will do there trick for your needs, something like the Razer Cynosa V2 is worth a look. This one will still bring individually backlit Chroma RGB keys to the battlestation, and it comes in at $60 shipped on Amazon.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard features:

3 Modes of Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption, HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, and USB-C for charging while in use

Razer Green Mechanical Switches For Precise Execution With A Clicky, Tactile Feel: Hear and feel the satisfying feedback in every keystroke you make with actuation that’s optimized for gaming—supported by classic, full-height keys that don’t compromise on the gaming experience

Stealth Pudding Keycaps: With translucent sides to let more light through, these ABS keycaps bring out the full brilliance of Razer Chroma RGB, while sporting a stealthy black look when off.

