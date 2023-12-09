Totallee’s ultra-clean iPhone 15 cases and more now exclusively 30% off for 9to5 readers

Justin Kahn -
Totallee iPhone 15 case deals

Totallee is now offering 9to5 readers an exclusive deal on its latest iPhone 15 case collection via its official Amazon storefront. The brand’s new covers released shortly after the debut of Apple’s latest handsets, just before landing in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases, and you can now score 30% off everything using our exclusive discount code 9TO5MAC30 at checkout. Head below for more details. 

Totallee iPhone 15 cases – Exclusively 30% off

Totallee’s iPhone cases are best known for the brand’s minimalist approach and clean designs. There are no ugly logos getting in the way of Apple’s form-factor, just a simple, clean cover to safeguard against scratches and a thin bezel to protect your screen and camera array around back. Our exclusive holiday offer is second only to the very limited Black Friday sale we tracked for a couple days last month. Remember to use the code above at checkout.

Clear iPhone 15 Case $27 (Reg. $39)

  • iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max
    • Show off your iPhone’s design with this transparent iPhone 15 case
    • This clear thin iPhone 15 case has a rubbery finish that adds extra grip and makes your iPhone less slippery
    • Unlike similar products this clear iPhone 15 case doesn’t attract lint or turn yellow.
    • Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Thin iPhone 15 Case $27 (Reg. $39)

  • iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max
    • Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. The thinnest iPhone 15 cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. 
    • Keep your iPhone looking like new by protecting it from scratches and minor drops.
    •  Unlike similar products this thin iPhone 15 case is designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose and peel off your phone.
    • Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. 

More from Totallee:

