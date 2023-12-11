8Bitdo’s light-up Dual Xbox Controller Charging Dock now matching low at $25 (44% off)

Woot its now offering the 8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers dow at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $45, this charger is now listed as arriving before Christmas at 44% off the going rate. Today’s deal on the white model is matching our previous mention and lands on par with the lowest we have tracked – they have never sold for less than $38 at Amazon. This is 8Bitdo’s latest Xbox charger that can juice up a pair of official wireless gamepads at the same time. The real standout feature here is the see-through design and built-in ambient lighting (you’ll find various illumination modes including bright, medium, dim, and cycle). It ships with two 1,100mAh battery packs and four battery doors alongside the charger unit itself. Head over to our launch coverage for additional details and down below for more.

If your not impressed with the dual light-up charging action on the model above, you can save a touch more with this PowerA Solo Charging Stand. Now listed at $20 Prime shipped via Amazon, this one is also officially licensed and is specifically made for your Microsoft wireless Xbox gamepads.

If you happen to still be in the market for an Xbox console, the Series S starter bundle is still seeing Black Friday pricing at $239 shipped. This bundle includes the 512GB standard issue Series S alongside a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription at 20% off the going rate. Scope out the details here and head over to this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best console game deals.

8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series and Xbox One wireless controllers.

Magnetic Secure Charging – The magnetic contacts secure the controller to the charging dock.

LED Charging Indicator – Amber lighting when charging, and white when fully charged.

Adjustable Ambient Lighting, you can press the touch pad to adjust the brightness from bright > medium > dim in a cycle.

Dual Charging Dock with two 1100 mAh rechargeable battery packs and 4 battery doors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!