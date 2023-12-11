Today’s best game deals: Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol.1 $40, Resident Evil 4 $30, more

After just catching our first glimpse at the new teaser for Kojima’s next project, OD, it’s now time for a deep deal on the new Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. This regularly $60 collection has now dropped to $39.99 shipped across all platforms on Amazon. This is matching the Black Friday price and the lowest we have tracked since its release earlier this year. While it might not be the new Metal Gear Solid Delta remake we are anxiously awaiting, it does deliver a sizable collection of vintage Metal Gear titles to your current-generation console in one fell swoop. Alongside digital books for each title and a digital soundtrack, this collection includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

