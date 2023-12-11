Today’s best game deals: Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol.1 $40, Resident Evil 4 $30, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesKonami
Reg. $60 $40

After just catching our first glimpse at the new teaser for Kojima’s next project, OD, it’s now time for a deep deal on the new Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. This regularly $60 collection has now dropped to $39.99 shipped across all platforms on Amazon. This is matching the Black Friday price and the lowest we have tracked since its release earlier this year. While it might not be the new Metal Gear Solid Delta remake we are anxiously awaiting, it does deliver a sizable collection of vintage Metal Gear titles to your current-generation console in one fell swoop. Alongside digital books for each title and a digital soundtrack, this collection includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge.  Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!

***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Konami

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Segway Ninebot E2 e-scooter travels 15.5 miles for new ...
Spigen offers 25% off its G3 iMac-style iPhone 15 cases...
Here’s the instructions and part list to build yo...
Keurig’s SMART latte coffee maker has returned to...
Roborock’s S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop with...
KeySmart iPro provides Apple Find My tracking to your k...
Anker’s Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV projector with 4K r...
8Bitdo’s light-up Dual Xbox Controller Charging D...
Load more...
Show More Comments