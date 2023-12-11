AirPods 3 deliver Spatial Audio, ‘Hey Siri,’ and more by Christmas at $140 (Reg. $169)

Another chance to put Apple’s latest AirPods 3 under the tree for less has arrived. Thanks to a discount at Amazon, the company’s latest standard earbuds are now selling for $139.99 shipped. This is marking down the Lightning case version from its usual $169 price tag and matching the second-best price to date for one of the first times. It’s right at the Black Friday price we saw last month, and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low set back in July. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac and then head below for a full breakdown on what to expect.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

If you’re looking to bring home something a bit more platform agnostic, the new Beats Studio Buds+ were just refreshed with a new Cosmic Silver colorway. If that wasn’t enough to sell you, there’s a $40 discount that makes these just a touch more affordable than the AirPods 3, with a drop down to $130. You’re not going to be getting the same Apple-centric features, but will benefit from all the perks offered by one of this year’s better pairs of earbuds.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

