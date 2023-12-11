Android game and app deals: LIMBO, Arrog, Front Armies, and much more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go. This afternoon’s Google Play offers are joined by Samsung’s new Winter Discover sale and some particularly rare deals on JBL’s new Assistant-powered Authentics smart speakers, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like LIMBO, Arrog, Front Armies, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

LIMBO features:

Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones normally sell for $350,...
Segway Ninebot E2 e-scooter travels 15.5 miles for new ...
Spigen offers 25% off its G3 iMac-style iPhone 15 cases...
Here’s the instructions and part list to build yo...
Keurig’s SMART latte coffee maker has returned to...
Roborock’s S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop with...
KeySmart iPro provides Apple Find My tracking to your k...
Anker’s Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV projector with 4K r...
Load more...
Show More Comments