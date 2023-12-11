Samsung’s new Winter Discover sale discounts Galaxy smartphones, tablets, TVs, more

The Discover Samsung sale is back this week, with a collection of holiday offers to help you put some of the latest tech under the tree for less. Everything ships ahead of Christmas and lands with plenty of time to get all wrapped up. Many of the discounts going live today are better than what we saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with price cuts applying to all of the company’s first-party releases. You’ll find deep deals on Galaxy smartphones and tablets, as well as TVs, home appliances for the kitchen and laundry, and tons more. Head below for all of the highlights from the Discover Samsung Winter sale.

The latest rendition of Samsung’s popular Discover sale is back and offering deep discounts through the end of the week. The savings will all be live through December 17, with a rotating batch of daily deals that you’ll want to head over to this page to check out each day of the week. If you’re dead set on locking in your order with guaranteed delivery ahead of Christmas, be sure to get squared away by the end of December 15.

You can head over to this landing page to shop all of the different offers live this week. We also have some of our favorites broken down below before we begin combing through all of the price cuts to highlight the best of the best.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features:

Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6″ screen* on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!