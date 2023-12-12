Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charger is a compact 15W MagSafe travel companion at $70

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Pad for $69.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is $10 off the usual $80 going rate and one of the first chances to save since launching earlier this summer. Today’s offer comes within $7 of the Amazon all-time low from over a month ago and is the best since. Belkin’s recent 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is a bit more streamlined of an addition to your nightstand, featuring a flat design that lets you top off an iPhone 15 right next to AirPods Pro 2. There’s full 15W MagSafe on the left pad, and then a 5W Qi charger on the right hand side. Our launch coverage fully breaks it down, too.

If Apple Watch charging is a must, and fast charging at that, then the 3-in-1 Belkin MagSafe Pad is worth a look while it’s on sale for $127 at Amazon. This is down from $150 and marking one of the first discounts in months. This charger has much of the same design cues as its 2-in-1 counterpart above, but throws an Apple Watch fast charger in for good measure. That might not be worth paying nearly twice the cost as the featured discount, but it’s another option for streamlining your charging setup.

But let’s say you do love the 2-in-1 design and want something even more compact. Twelve South has your back then. It just launched the new ButterFly portable charger and I am so impressed. It arrives with similar power features as the Belkin model above, just in a design that fits right in the palm of your hand and is made of a premium aluminum material.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charger features:

Get up to 33% faster charging for the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series up to 15W with MagSafe — even with the case on. Plus, the 5W Qi pad lets you charge Airpods or another device at the same time. A slim, lightweight design with included 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable makes this the perfect charger for your travels. Slipping easily into your bag or carry-on, the USB-C charger can plug directly into your MacBook or other charging station.

