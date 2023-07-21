Belkin debuts new 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro with 15W MagSafe charging and travel-friendly design

MagSafe Duo is getting some competition from Belkin, as the brand’s latest charger is now available for pre-order. The new Belkin BoostCharge Pro brings full 15W MagSafe charging speeds to your nightstand, as well as to your vacation with a travel-ready design. Perfect for sliding in your travel bag or luggage, the new release complements your iPhone 14 as well as AirPods Pro with a minimal and compact footprint.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro boasts 15W charging

Offering a new take on the usual 2-in-1 form factor we typically see from MagSafe chargers, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro is going with a more horizontal approach. That travel-friendly twist means the charger now lays flat on your nightstand and in your bag. So while being able to top off your smartphone and earbuds at once is nothing new, especially not from Belkin, the more compact design is what shines for the brand’s latest.

Form factor updates aside, the new release from Belkin is positioning itself as yet another iPhone 14 series companion. The main way to refuel your devices on this charger is through the 15W MagSafe pad, which sits on the right of the whole unit. Any of Apple’s iPhone 12 series smartphones or later will be compatible, as well as the upcoming iPhone 15. Off to its right, there’s then a 5W Qi pad for AirPods and other gadgets that support wireless charging.

The new 2-in-1 Belkin BoostCharge Pro is now available for pre-order at Amazon. It’ll be arriving next month on August 8 at $79.99, just in time to arrive well before your new iPhone 15 begins shipping come September. Pricing is also right on par with what we’d expect compared to some of the 3-in-1 chargers from Belkin. The model with an onboard Apple Watch charger sells for $150 by comparison, so you’re getting a solid discount by ditching the more capable form factor.

9to5Toys’ Take

The only real downside I could see for this is that there’s no standby mode support. I mean, there is with the 15W MagSafe support, but the horizontal design means your device will be laying flat on the nightstand. For $80, that isn’t going to be as big of a dealbreaker to me as some of the higher-end MagSafe offerings out there that clock in at $100 or more, which ship without support for the feature.

