Today’s best iOS app deals: Motorsport Manager 4, Legacy 2, iWriter, and more

Today’s collection of the most notable iOS game and app deals is ready for you down below. But before you dive in, be sure to scope out the all-time low now live on Apple’s just-released 24-inch M3 iMac and this deal on AirPods 3. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Motorsport Manager 4, Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse, Wingspan: The Board Game, House of Slender-Man, iWriter, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: FREE (Reg. $10)

***First chapter now free

iOS Universal: Adorbles: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: House of Slender-Man: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Universe Pandemic 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wingspan: The Board Game: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager 4: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: StitchSketch: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Focus Noodles-Focus timer: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blackthorn Castle 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rain Drop Catcher: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fiete World: Games for kids 4+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Klipped: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Write in Runic: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)


Motorsport Manager 4 features:

Immerse yourself in the captivating journey of constructing your motorsport empire from the ground up, where every choice holds the key to your success. Hand-pick exceptional drivers and engineer a world-class racing powerhouse. Collaborate closely with drivers to secure pole positions and craft pitstop strategies that lead to race domination. Experience the adrenaline-pumping action of races in real-time or navigate through intricate strategy screens. Swiftly adapt to ever-changing weather, unexpected crashes, and the emergence of safety cars.

