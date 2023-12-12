Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 3 $40, Last of Us Part I $40, and much more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $40
Splatoon 3 pre-orders

Update: The new FREE God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla DLC is now available on PSN. Check out the trailer here.

Joining the rest of the still available Nintendo holiday console bundle deals, GameStop has now launched a new Nintendo Switch game sale featuring Mario, Toad, Kirby, and a rare deal on Splatoon 3. Regularly $60, and still selling for nearly as much at Amazon, you can now land the latest entry to the series at $39.99. Free shipping is available on orders of $79 or you can pickup in-store for free. This is $20 off on a title we almost never see go on sale at all. Splatoon 3 is the latest squid-shooter from Nintendo that has players exploring the Splatlands – “a new sun-soaked region with trendsetting inhabitants” – alongside new styles for Inklings/Octolings, and taking down Salmonid “bosses together in the next wave” of the Salmon Run co-op mode. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more details as well as our hands-on review of the sweet Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.  

***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!

***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

