Android game and app deals: MEGA MAN X DiVE, Heroes of Flatlandia, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. Just make sure you also scope out today’s offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke smartwatches as well as Samsung’s SmartThings Station and the Galaxy S23. As for the apps, highlights include titles like MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline, Heroes of Flatlandia, Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, and many more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

MEGA MAN X DiVE features:

Enter Deep Log, a digital world where the game data of the Mega Man X series has been archived. Due to a bug of unknown origins, the game data within Deep Log has become fragmented. With the help of a mysterious navigator, RiCO, the player dives into this digital world to set things straight.

Take control of Hunter Programs, recreations of legendary characters such as X and Zero, defeat various forms of Irregular Data, and restore the fractured game data!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!