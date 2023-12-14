Today’s best iOS app deals: iWriter Pro, Dungeons & Miners, Avadon 2, and more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go after the jump. But before you dive in, scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple hardware including a new all-time low on the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro as well as the official iPhone 15 series silicone cases and Apple Watch Series 8. As for the apps, highlight titles include iWriter Pro, STEINS;GATE, Dungeons & Miners, Avadon 2: The Corruption HD, Beastcam – Pro Camera, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Pado: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: STEINS;GATE EN (ENGLISH): $4 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Dungeons & Miners: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avadon 2: The Corruption HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avernum 2: Crystal Souls HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Beastcam – Pro Camera: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Boba Yeah stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iReadItNow HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: HDR Max – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Artista Impresso: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Folder Icons: $1 (Reg. $4)



Dungeons & Miners features:

Something is rotten in the state of Gravulgar. You are an outsider in search of adventure; equipped with sword, shield and your thrusty pickaxe, you must pave your way through dangerous dungeons and haunted mines to help the king restore the kindgom to its former glory.

