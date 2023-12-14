Save $250 on Apple’s new 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at the best price yet from $1,749

Amazon is now offering the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,799 shipped. This is $200 off the usual $1,999 price tag and marks a return to the Amazon all-time low. It’s one of the first chances to save that we’ve seen since it launched back at the beginning of November and matches our previous mention from Black Friday. If you’re a Best Buy shopper who subscribes to one of the retailer’s paid membership programs, you can take an extra $50 off and drop it down to $1,749. This is a new all-time low. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up. Head below the fold for more.

Apple’s new M3 Pro MacBook Pro comes centered around a refreshed 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that comes backed by the same ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates as before, just with an increased 1,600 nits of brightness. There’s still the same form-factor as before, just in a new Space Black colorway that houses Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, SD card slot, and MagSafe charger.

Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. It has an 11-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip.

As a quick reminder about locking in that extra savings from Best Buy, the my Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher my Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. This landing page courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

