Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $20, Forza Motorsport, Mario Bros U, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $20
Mario + Rabbids- Sparks of Hope

Joining some ongoing holiday pricing on first-party Switch games below, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has now returned to $19.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 at Amazon. Regularly $60, we have seen this one down at $30 a number of times since release as well as a short-lived offer at $15 for Black Friday, but this is otherwise matching the lowest we have tracked. Expanding upon the original in just about every way, we came away from the experience more than impressed, saying it ”invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action.” All-new boss battles join new team-up powers alongside the ability to build your own party “from an eclectic roster of nine” heroes. Get a complete look at the experience right here and head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!

***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards

Nintendo Switch game deals

Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle

Score Nintendo’s best holiday offers: OLED Switch bundles, more

Personalized Nintendo yearly recap now live!

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Opal’s just-released Tadpole USB-C webcam sees fi...
Hands-on: the new MEATER 2 Plus wireless smart thermome...
Satechi holiday sale offers last-minute gifts at 30% of...
Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike hits 28 MPH top speeds wi...
Major Spider-Man 2 update coming early 2024: New Game+,...
Bring home a black/white Nintendo Switch OLED console t...
ALLPOWERS’ S700 portable power station offers 606...
Elevation Labs’ waterproof AirTag pet collar moun...
Load more...
Show More Comments