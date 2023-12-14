Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $20, Forza Motorsport, Mario Bros U, more

Joining some ongoing holiday pricing on first-party Switch games below, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has now returned to $19.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 at Amazon. Regularly $60, we have seen this one down at $30 a number of times since release as well as a short-lived offer at $15 for Black Friday, but this is otherwise matching the lowest we have tracked. Expanding upon the original in just about every way, we came away from the experience more than impressed, saying it ”invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action.” All-new boss battles join new team-up powers alongside the ability to build your own party “from an eclectic roster of nine” heroes. Get a complete look at the experience right here and head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!
***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Tactica $40 (Reg. $60)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl/Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Best Buy SEGA game sale from $15
- Sonic, Samba de Amigo, Persona, more
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- With the included Mythological Pack
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
Score Nintendo’s best holiday offers: OLED Switch bundles, more
Personalized Nintendo yearly recap now live!
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Forza Motorsport $49 (Reg. $70
- Horizon Forbidden West $30 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $35 (Reg. $70)
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Best Buy SEGA game sale from $15
- Sonic, Samba de Amigo, Persona, more
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 remake Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter: World Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered pre-order $50
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $35 (Reg. up to $60)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition $8 (Reg. $80)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members only
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!