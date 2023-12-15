Anker’s new USB-C KVMs docks for Mac now start at $155 (Reg. $250+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the Anker Desktop KVM Docking Station for $169.99 shipped. This is $100 off the usual $270 price tag once you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, and arrives at the second-best price we’ve tracked. Today’s discount is also $30 below our previous mention, as well. It’s also joined by the dual laptop model, which clocks in at yet another new all-time low of $154.99, down from $250. This is still one of the first chances to save and now lands at an extra $32.50 below our previous mention. You can get a full breakdown in our launch coverage, but we also take a closer look below the fold at what to expect.

Available in two different configurations, Anker’s new USB-C KVM Docking Stations come equipped with the ability to share five different accessories. There are HDMI and DisplayPort slots for switching a monitor between two systems, as well as a healthy roster of USB-C and USB-A ports. There’s also 65W host charging for whichever laptops are plugged in, too. Anker lastly throws in a handy toggle switch that you can position away from the whole dock to help keep your setup a bit more streamlined.

If you’re looking for more of a Thunderbolt docking station, the Satechi holiday sale has quite a few of them at some of the best prices of the year. This is 30% off the usual price tags one several different models, offering portable docks for traveling with your everyday carry to expansive solutions.

Anker USB-C KVM Dock features:

Enjoy effortless switching between devices with a single click, eliminating the need for constant cable changes. Share keyboards, monitors, mice, and other devices hassle-free. Quickly share one audio device and four USB peripherals between your desktop PC and laptop, streamlining your workflow and enhancing productivity with ease. Immerse yourself in stunning 4K@60Hz resolution on dual monitors simultaneously, thanks to the DisplayPort and HDMI ports.

