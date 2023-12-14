Satechi holiday sale offers last-minute gifts at 30% off: iPhone chargers, Mac hubs, more

Satechi is helping you get all of those last-minute tech gifts taken care of with one more holiday sale. This time around, the savings apply to a more limited batch of releases instead of just marking down prices on everything, with 30% in savings applying to all the items on this landing page. You’ll need to apply the very fitting code HOLIDAY at checkout in order to lock-in the savings. These are all the second-best discounts to date and ship free in orders over $40. You can shop the entire Satechi sale right here, or just head below the fold as we dive into some of our favorite highlights from the sale.

Our favorite Satechi chargers on sale

Discounted Mac hubs and docking stations

Satechi isn’t specifically noting just when the cut off is for orders making it on time ahead of Christmas, but time is certainly running out. Be sure to lock-in any purchases sooner than later to ensure you can wrap it up under the tree.

Satechi Mac mini Stand and Hub features:

Upgrade your M2 Mac mini and transform it into a powerful workstation with the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini with SSD Enclosure. Say goodbye to cable clutter and hello to a clean and optimized workspace. The Stand & Hub expands your connectivity options with 1x USB-C data port, 3x USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, an audio jack, and an internal SSD enclosure. An exceptional hub that feels like a natural extension of your M2 Mac mini.

