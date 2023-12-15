LEGO’s 3,800-piece Ferrari Daytona SP3 Technic set sees first discount of the year to $360

Amazon is offering one of the first chances to save on the new LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3. Dropping in price for the first and only time in 2023, today’s discount brings the 1:8th scale supercar to your collection for $359.99 shipped. This is $90 off the usual $450 price tag and arriving at the all-time low. We last saw it hit this price last fall via a Zavvi sale, and it hasn’t been on sale since. It’s the only Amazon discount so far, too.

Arriving as the latest addition to the Technic Ultimate Car Concept series, the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 packs the usual 1:8-scale design that we usually see and all of the details that fit into the 23-inch long model. Everything stacks up to 3,778 pieces, which goes towards the authentic recreation and its interior 8-speed engine replica, working steering, and functioning butterfly doors. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

For another display-worthy LEGO kit, we just saw the official reveal of the new Polaroid OneStep. This upcoming creation is now available for pre-order and lands at the $80 price point to deliver the iconic instant camera out of 516 pieces. Just be sure to go catch up on our countdown to Christmas via LEGO’s 2023 Advent Calendars.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 features:

From the LEGO Technic™ Ultimate Car Concept series comes an impressive build for adult Ferrari fans. Enter a zone of total mindfulness as you recreate the features of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 model in classic red with chrome-painted rims. Then place it on display to admire the iconic rear and curved lines that make this 1:8 scale model so special.

