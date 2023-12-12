LEGO reveals its next Ideas set, the new 516-piece Polaroid OneStep instant camera

The next LEGO Ideas set has been revealed. Launching next year, the upcoming LEGO Polaroid Instant Camera will look to give the classic OneStep release the brick-built treatment. It will stack up to over 500 pieces when it does hit store shelves as an adorable recreation of the iconic instant camera.

Arriving as LEGO set number 21345, the upcoming LEGO Polaroid OneStep will be the first Ideas kit of 2024. It arrives with 516 pieces, and will be a very faithful adaptation of the original fan-submitted model. We first learned that the Ideas team had chosen this creation to turn into an actual kit back in October of 2022, and now over a year later it has been revealed as a new kit. It’s almost identical from the exterior, with that iconic rainbow stripe down the center and the same fun part usage. The front hinge can also unhook to load up some photos like you would on the real world version.

Speaking of that comparison, this is going to be a tad smaller than the actual Polaroid OneStep. It looks to be around 75% the same size as the actual instant camera, but still has a pushable shutter button and some fitting branding all over including an adorable Polaroid Land Camera printed element right on the front.

One area that the LEGO Designer did alter when tasked with bringing the fan-made model to the masses was including some actual photos in the box. The original version was just the camera, but you need some kind of representation of the iconic instant camera in the box! There’s three different printed Polaroid-like instant photos that depict various LEGO scenes. They come pared with a retty simple cartridge of film, too.

We’re still waiting for the official reveal, which should confirm just exactly when the new LEGO Polaroid set will join the rest of the Ideas lineup. We do know that it will sell for $79.99 when it hit store shelves, likely on January 1 if not sometime early on in the year.

Interestingly enough, this won’t be the only LEGO camera on store shelves come next year. There’s going to be a Retro Camera kit as part of the Creator 3-in-1 series hitting the scene come January 1. I wouldn’t say that this steals the Polaroid’s thunder exactly, but having a $20 brick-built film camera on store shelves right next to the instant camera is going to be interesting at the very least.

