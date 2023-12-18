Android game and app deals: Hexologic, Motorsport Manager 4, LIMBO, more

Justin Kahn
Your Monday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go. Alongside the Google Play offers, we are tracking deals on the OnePlus Open folding smartphone as well as ongoing all-time lows on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 handsets. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Hexologic, Motorsport Manager 4, LIMBO, Redsun, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Hexologic is very easy to learn and in the same time a highly addictive language-independent logic puzzle game. Based on hexagonal grids, the game reinvents sudoku rules and brings it to a whole new level. Combining the dots inside the hexes in three possible directions, so that their sum matches the one given at the edge, will be a rewarding experience for both puzzle games’ veterans and newcomers. A simple gameplay mechanics adorned with a beautiful graphic design, relaxing music and challenging yet not unbeatable puzzles, will guarantee long hours of fun for gamers of all ages.

