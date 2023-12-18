Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at new all-time low of $535 (Orig. $1,000)

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you’re not sold on the newer Flip 5, going with last year’s foldable at $534.99 shipped is now an even better option. It’s down from the original $1,000 going rate and is an extra $15 under our previous mention from the end of last week. If you’re looking to activate your new smartphone right away, you can drop pricing even lower over at Best Buy. Right now, you can score the handset for $299.99 with Verizon. That’s some extra savings for ditching the unlocked status via Amazon, and making for an even better price. In either case, these are easily the best discounts to date, and even better values considering that the new Z Flip 5 doesn’t really bring anything all too new to the table. Head below for more.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design in one of four colors is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

The biggest change that the new Z Flip 5 delivers on compared to the discount Z Flip 4 above is a new hinge mechanism into the mix. It does have the newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip at the center of the experience, as well as a larger exterior display. But if those small adjustments aren’t justifying the higher price tag, it’s hard to argue with last year’s model. Not to mention, the Z Flip 5 is on sale for $850 right now and it’s still $200 above today’s offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features:

Unfold your world with next-level expression. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers compact portability that conveniently moves with your lifestyle. This is the phone that is uniquely you, with an innovative design, stylish colors, and custom accessories. Capture hands-free selfies, photos and videos wherever you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!