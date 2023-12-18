New low drops Belkin’s BOOST↑CHARGE 5K Power Bank Stand down to $16 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 5K Play Power Bank Stand for $16.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model fetched between $32.50 and $35 for the first half of the year at Amazon before starting to drop down in the last few months. Today’s offer is roughly 50% off and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. Built for Apple Arcade, iOS/Android gaming, or just watching content on the go, this is a USB battery power bank with a built-in stand to hold your smartphone up for easier viewing. Dual USB-A and USB-C ports support charging a secondary device (perhaps your game controller) and Belkin suggests it can provide up to “17 hours of additional video playback.” More details below.

As of right now, you’ll have a hard time finding a power bank from a major tech accessory brand for less than the model above, never mind one that doubles as a smartphone stand. You’ll find plenty of options for a touch less on Amazon, but none from brands we have much experience with.

Elsewhere in power solutions, be sure to dive into some of the latest releases below:

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 5K Play features:

Provides up to 17 hours of additional video playback hours for gaming and streaming* (*Maximum additional video playback hours calculated by comparing the mAh capacity of this power bank with the maximum video playback hours achievable by the iPhone 11 under normal conditions. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors for individual users.)

Built-in stand for easy viewing while you charge your smartphone

Dual USB-A and USB-C ports allows for simultaneous charging of phone and gaming controller or any other device

