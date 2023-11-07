Anker debuts new 20,000mAh power bank for iPhone 15 with built-in 22.5W USB-C cable [Deal]

Anker today is launching the newest addition to its power bank family with a new and even more capable version of an existing favorite. The new Anker 20,000mAh Power Bank packs a lot of convenient charging tech into a compact design, most notably including a built-in USB-C cable to complement the one of four different colorways. Plus, it’s on sale!

Anker is sizing up its Nano Power Bank with a larger battery capacity, but also some extra features. The most notable change about the new 20,000mAh Power Bank from Anker is its internal battery, which is double what we saw before from the same form-factor. There’s now a larger size to accommodate that, which is no surprise, although the slide out smartphone stand on the side is an unexpected nice touch.

Still, the star of the show really is the 22.5W USB-C cable that comes fixed into the power bank. It comes connected into the side and then looped through a small fixture on top for doubling as an integrated carrying loop. It can handle charging your iPhone 15 and new AirPods Pro 2, as well as for plugging the power bank right into the wall to top itself back up.

Anker’s latest power bank can also use its 20,000mAh of internal juice to fuel up another two devices. There are some traditional ports for plugging in your own cords, including a 20W USB-C slot as well as a USB-A port for good measure.

Today’s new release from Anker is very similar to one of our favorite power banks on the market right now. Earlier this fall, we saw a 10,000mAh Nano portable charger hit the scene to complement the new iPhone 15 at launch, arriving with that same novel inclusion of a built-in USB-C cord. Now this new iteration is back to step up the total capacity while keeping the same focus on Apple’s post-Lightning world. There is a change in that the Nano version has a 30W USB-C port and cable, while the newer model steps down to the aforementioned 22.5W output.

The new Anker 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank is now available for purchase on Amazon. Each of the four different colors arrive with the same $49.99 MSRP. In true Anker fashion, there’s already a discount to celebrate the launch, too. It now drops down by 20% thanks to an on-page coupon that lets you score the latest power bank at $39.99 for a limited time.

