Control your HVAC system with Alexa: Amazon Smart Thermostats now start down at $40

As part of its holiday deals, Amazon is now offering its certified refurbished Smart Thermostat at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70 in refurbished condition or $80 new, this is 43% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked. While we have seen Woot deals for less, those options came with a 90-day warranty as opposed to the full warranty on the listings directly from Amazon here today. You’ll also find the new Amazon Smart Thermostats starting from $59.99 shipped, down from the regular $80 price tag. Amazon is looking to increase efficiency and reduce costs at an affordable rate – “ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.” Beyond that, you’ll also be able to leverage voice command action so you can bark orders at Alexa to set the temperature – you can do it manually inside the companion app as well – or just have the temperature change automatically when you’re at home, asleep, or stepping out for the day. More details below.

All things considered, smart thermostats can be a pricey endeavor and you’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable from a big-time brand for less. There are certainly higher-end options out there, some with HomeKit support like the ecobee SmartThermostat, but when it comes to affordability, it’s hard to beat the Amazon models.

Elsewhere in smart home deals, we have Govee multi-color bulbs starting from under $7 a pop today, not to mention this deal on Eve’s latest Energy Smart Plug and Contact Sensor. This morning also saw a rare deal on go live on Eve’s latest Flare smart lamp with HomeKit and Thread support in tow at $90 shipped – all of the details you need on this one are right here.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

A Certified Refurbished Amazon Smart Thermostat is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

Smart upgrade – Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage.

Save energy – According to EPA estimates, ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.

Automatic comfort – Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

On-the-go control – Let Alexa set the temperature, or set it yourself from anywhere with the Alexa app.

You can do it – The Alexa app will guide you through the installation process, but customer service is always available.

