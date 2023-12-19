Android game and app deals: XCOM 2 Collection, MEGA MAN X, and more

Tuesday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below. You’ll also want to scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE as well as the Hisense 2023 U6 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TVs, but for now we are focused on the software. Today’s highlights include titles like XCOM 2 Collection, MEGA MAN X, Ace Attorney Trilogy, Doom & Destiny Worlds, SkySafari 6 Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Lines Square – White Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Turqoise – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Highway Game FREE (Reg. $2)
- Speed Camera Radar (PRO) FREE (Reg. $17)
- XCOM 2 Collection $10 (Reg. $15)
- MEGA MAN X $5 (Reg. $10)
- Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $23)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Wingspan: The Board Game $7 (Reg. $10)
- Caapora Adventure – Native $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Binders | License $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Math Connect PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- SkySafari 6 Pro $20 (Reg. $33)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Hexanet – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Shadow Survival: Offline Games FREE (Reg. $1)
- Live or Die 1: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Merge City Premium -Home decor FREE (Reg. $5)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $3)
- Motorsport Manager 4: Racing $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- LIMBO $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $1 (Reg. $3)
- Redsun RTS Premium $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Zombie Simulator Z – Premium $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Positional: Your Location Info $1 (Reg. $3)
- EvoWallet MoneyTracker Premium $1 (Reg. $1.50)
XCOM 2 Collection features:
Aliens rule Earth with a new order promising a brilliant future for those who conform, and silencing all those who do not. At the edges of the world, the scattered forces of XCOM gather to defend humanity, ignite a global resistance, and reclaim the planet.
Bring down the alien regime from your phone or tablet with the XCOM 2 Collection; the complete experience of XCOM 2: War of the Chosen and four DLC packs in a single package with no in-app purchases.
