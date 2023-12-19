Score Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE for Christmas at all-time low of $70 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99 shipped. It comes in one of two different colors and drops from the usual $100 going rate in either case. As some of the most affordable earbuds out there – especially as a pair that’s in the Galaxy ecosystem – today’s offer arrives at $30 off as one of the first chances to save. It’s matching the all-time low and has only seen cash discounts twice before. Head below for more.

Galaxy Buds FE just launched and arrive to offer a lower barrier to entry for the Samsung ecosystem. The buds have a new wingtip design that helps them rest in your ears more comfortably, but otherwise resemble what you’ll find elsewhere in the lineup. Even though these are on the more affordable side, you’ll still get ANC tech built-in, as well as 30 hours of battery life. We walk you through how the whole budget-friendly package stacks up over in our review at 9to5Google.

Speaking of affordable earbuds, Beats Studio Buds come in five different colors and are now resting at the best price ever regardless of which you pick. These new all-time lows are now dropping from the usual $150 price tag with more of a fitness focus and platform-agnostic design compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. So for just $10 more, these might be a better buy at $80.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE features:

Listen comfortably all day with the new wing-tip design that keeps your Buds in place. Hear what you want how you want thanks to Active Noise Cancellation. Galaxy Buds FE pair easily to your other Galaxy devices through your Samsung account; Just open the case, tap to connect and your paired Buds FE show up in your list of devices. With Auto Switch, Buds FE connect to whatever device you need so you don’t miss a beat.

