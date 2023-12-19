Hisense 2023 U6 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TVs with AirPlay from $348 (Up to $550 off)

$550 off From $348
Hisense 2023 model Hisense 55-, 65-, and 75-inch Class U6 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV

We are now tracking some solid Amazon price drops on the 2023 model Hisense 55-, 65-, and 75-inch Class U6 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TVs down at $348, $548, and $648 shipped. Regularly $580, $800, and $1,200 respectively, this is up to $552 in savings. The 55-inch and 75-inch models have now returned to the Amazon all-time lows, matching the lowest prices we tracked for Thanksgiving Week, while the 55-inch is now sitting at within $50 of the one-time all-time low. You’re looking at Hisense’s entry-level 2023 mini-LED displays with full array local dimming for better contrast alongside support for Variable Refresh Rate gaming, automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), and Dolby Vision. This specs comes along with Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support as well as the brand’s “bezel-less” design, built-in Bluetooth connectivity, Apple AirPlay 2, and four HDMI inputs. Head below for more details and ongoing deals on the higher-end Hisense 2023 model TVs. 

While deals on the Hisense 2023 U7 series have jumped up slightly from the Black Friday offers, discounts on the higher-end U8 models have now either returned to or are still at the discounts we tracked over the holiday shopping festivities last month to give folks one last chance at an upgrade before the end-of-year holidays take hold. 

If you’re instead looking to get upgrade an existing display, Amazon’s ongoing Stocking Stuffer Sale is loaded with deals on the latest Fire TV streaming media players. Pricing starts at just $18 Prime shipped and includes the latest releases that launched earlier this fall. Scope out the deals right here

Hisense U6 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The U6 Series continues Hisense’s mission to bring leading-edge technology to everyone. Adding Mini-LED and over 4X the local dimming zones in 2023, along with Quantum Dot Color and Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos, the U6 series delivers must-have features for uncompromising performance and value. The U6 series incorporates Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats. Dolby Vision IQ leverages the full intelligence of your TV to deliver a perfect picture in your room at every moment. 

