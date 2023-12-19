LEGO’s new 1,949 UCS X-Wing Starfighter sees very first cash discount to $200 (Save $40)

Walmart has had all of the good LEGO deals this week, and now another one is here. The LEGO UCS X-Wing launched earlier this year for $240 to celebrate May the 4th, and now it’s on sale for the first time. Walmart has it for $200 shipped, which is $40 off that usual price tag. It’s the first actual cash discount, and is a better value than the double Insiders points promotions we’ve seen in the past. It’s hard to beat putting one of the year’s largest Star Wars sets under the tree for an all-time low, especially when it’s locking in a discount this rare. Our hands-on review breaks down just how the set stacks up, too.

The LEGO UCS X-Wing arrives with 1,949 pieces and assembles the most detailed version of the Rebel Alliance starfighter to date. The whole model measures over 22 inches long and with an 18-inch wingspan, while packing in wings that can actually open its S-foils. It rests on a display stand that also has a printed plaque detailing in-universe information about the ship, and includes a pair of minifigures like this exclusive pilot Luke Skywalker.

This morning also saw a collection of other new 2023 sets on sale for some of the first times. Also landing at all-time lows, you’ll be able to save on a series of just-released kits like the E-Wing and Shin Hati Starfighter bundle at $82, Yavin 4 playset at $127, and even both of the new Clone helmets for $52 a piece. So if you’re looking to gift some new LEGO sets and don’t want to spend $200 on the UCS X-Wing, there are some other all-time lows.

Regardless, check out some of the photos from our UCS X-Wing review earlier in the year and device for yourself.

LEGO UCS X-Wing features:

Recall exciting scenes from the Star Wars Original Trilogy and Star Wars: The Mandalorian as you build this stunningly detailed Ultimate Collector Series version of an X-Wing Starfighter (75355). Channel the focus of a Jedi to recreate authentic details using LEGO bricks, including the opening cockpit, space behind the cockpit for the LEGO R2-D2 droid figure, and wings that can be adjusted from flight mode into attack mode at the turn of a switch.

