Secure a pair of meross Matter HomeKit smart plugs down at $21 (40% off, $10.50/plug)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering a notable price drop on the 2-pack of its Matter Smart Plug Minis at $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is a solid 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. At $10.50 per plug, this deal also undercuts our previous mention on the single plug listing from the brand as well. It works alongside the rest of your Matter-equipped HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and SmartThings gear for a unified control experience across the board. This one features a compact form-factor so as to not block the other outlet in a typical wall receptacle, while providing intelligent control over whatever is connected. Voice and app command support at the ready, you can set schedules and add timers to a whole host of electronics through your space. And they are still shipping in time for Christmas for some sweet and affordable tech gifting action. Head below for more details.

If you’re not interested in the Matter support, this 4-pack of meross smart plugs will deliver a better per plug value. Having said that, this single HomeKit model is selling for $16 Prime shipped right now to keep even more cash in your pocket as well.

This morning also saw some solid price drops on the Govee multi-pack smart color bulbs go live alongside a price drop on Eve’s new Flare smart lamp. The latter of which delivers HomeKit and Thread support to a unique portable smart lamp form-factor, and you can get all of the details you need right here. Swing by our smart home hub for even more, including Amazon Smart Thermostats from $40.

meross Matter Smart Plug Mini features:

Discover the power of Matter! Never limited to any platform anymore. Matter plug works seamlessly across all certified smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, enabling interoperability of all platforms and all Matter products. Enjoy ultimate privacy with Meross Matter smart plug. No cloud, no registration, and no data tracking. Experience direct access without relying on cloud. With Matter-certified devices on your local area network (LAN), enjoy continuous access even if your home internet goes offline. Efficiently manage your devices with personalized schedules using the timer function. Set specific times for your smart devices to turn on or off, optimizing energy consumption. Perfect for controlling your TV, outdoor lamp, fan, humidifier, blenders, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!