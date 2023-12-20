Stuff a stocking with 8Bitdo’s 2023 Switch and Android Micro Bluetooth controller down at $19

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering the best price yet on its 2023 Micro Bluetooth Gamepad. The miniature Switch, Android, and Raspberry Pi controller is now available in both colorways down at $18.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $25, this model has only seen some minor price drops since its launch back in the summer. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked at 25% off the going rate. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, this is a mini gamepad great for 2D action, complete with the four usual face buttons, a D-pad, shoulder triggers, and more – there’s a total of 16 buttons packed in here. Alongside compatibility with the aforementioned platforms, there’s also something called Keyboard Mode, allowing the controller to trigger software shortcuts in productivity apps as well. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

Today’s deal on the newer Micro Bluetooth Gamepad is now undercutting the price you’ll pay on the 8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad – another one of the brand’s miniature controllers. And in many ways, the 8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth Gamepad stands on its own in this particular category, especially when comes to gear from brands as well known as 8Bitdo.

While we are talking 8Bitdo, we are also still tracking a notable deal on the brand’s Xbox Series X|S arcade stick. Regularly $120, you can score a brand new unit down at $75 shipped, which is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the “first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide.” Scope it out right here.

8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth Gamepad features:

Weighs 24.8 grams featuring 16 buttons. Ultra-portable and versatile.

Compatible with Switch, Android, and Raspberry Pi

Supports firmware update

Mode switching button

Supports button mapping in 8BitDo Ultimate Software – mobile version (Keyboard mode only)

Made for 2D games

