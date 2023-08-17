8BitDo’s new Micro Switch gamepad doubles as a shortcut controller for iOS, iPad, and more

Following the launch of its particularly popular NES/Famicom-inspired mechanical keyboard complete with giant customizable Super Buttons, 8BitDo is back with a brand new mini gamepad. The aptly named 8BitDo Micro Bluetooth Gamepad is a tiny little multi-platform controller more than small enough to drop into your pocket. This adorable little guy even supports the brand’s custom button-mapping software and Apple hardware, features more wireless battery life than I would have expected, and it is a completely functioning gamepad, despite its incredibly tiny form factor. Now available for purchase, you can head below for a closer look and more details.

8BitDo’s new Micro Switch gamepad

The new mini gamepad is compatible with Switch, Android, and Raspberry Pi setups. Small enough to carry with you just about anywhere, you’ll be ready for action at a moment’s notice, providing you can actually get your hands around it comfortably enough to avoid onset Carpal tunnel syndrome.

The affordable new 8BiDo Micro measures out at just 4.4 by 2.1 by 1.5 inches and weights 24.8 grams. It allows houses a 180mAh battery that will power the mini gamepad for up to 10 hours at a time – 8BitDo says it can recharge in one to two hours – and also works with a wired USB-C connection.

Despite its tiny form-factor, 8Bitdo has managed to squeeze a complete old-school button configuration in here, with a D-Pad, face buttons, system controls , and shoulder bumpers – it is clearly more suited for 2D action that 3D titles considering the lack of thumbsticks. It also connects with its Ultimate software for button remapping and other customizations.

There’s some interesting dual functionality at play here with what the brand calls Keyboard Mode for use on PC, Android, Mac, iOS, and iPad setups – you can use it to trigger software shortcuts in productivity apps as well:

Micro can be used for more than playing games. Enable Keyboard Mode to map each control to software and apps.

Now available for purchase in a soft blue or green colorway via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can drop the new 8BitDo Micro in your pocket for $25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

